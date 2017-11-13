Texas church turned into a memorial after mass shooting

Story highlights The church was emptied and covered from floor to ceiling in white

There were 26 roses on 26 white chairs, representing each victim of the attack

(CNN) The same day that the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs held its first service since a gunman opened fire on parishioners last week, killing 25 people and an unborn child, residents and visitors got to see how the church had been turned into a memorial.

On Sunday evening, the church opened its doors and invited the public inside the sanctuary, which had been emptied and transformed into a memorial, completely covered from floor to ceiling in white.

Those who visited found 26 roses on 26 white chairs, representing each of the victims who lost their lives.

A single pink rose was placed on a chair in honor of the unborn child. Crystal Holcombe, who was two months pregnant, was killed in the attack.

A recording of some of the victims' voices played in the background. They were reading scripture, or praying.

