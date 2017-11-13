Story highlights A Navy corpsman's widow hosted her baby's gender reveal on Veterans Day

Her late husband's fellow servicemen took part in the reveal

(CNN) On Veterans Day you usually see the colors red, white and blue, but people celebrating with Cassie Lohrey saw pink.

She chose Veterans Day to reveal the gender of her baby, whose father died in a military plane crash in Mississippi in July 2017.

"I wanted to honor her daddy on this special day," Lohrey told CNN. "Veterans Day is a big deal for us every year, but this year it's extra special."

Lohrey said she and her husband had discussed that having children was a priority for them.

Lohrey married Navy corpsman Ryan Lohrey in June 2017, one month before he died. They met three years ago when Ryan was training in a hospital in Michigan where Lohrey worked.

The two had discussed having children and wanted to start trying right after they were married, Lohrey says. A few weeks after Ryan's death, Lohrey found out she was expecting their child.

