5 things for November 13: Iran-Iraq earthquake, President Trump, Liz Smith

(CNN) The wildfires may be contained, but California's wine country is struggling to attract visitors. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1.Iran-Iraq earthquake

Hundreds are dead after a powerful earthquake rocked the Middle East over the weekend. At least 300 were killed and more than 2,500 injured when the 7.3 magnitude quake hit the border region between Iran and Iraq. The quake's epicenter was in Iraq, but it devastated the Iranian border town of Sarpol-e Zahab, where at least 100 people died. Part of a dam was cracked in another town. The tremor was felt across the region as far away as Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey.

2. Trump in Asia

President Trump is in the Philippines to attend the ASEAN summit, which marks the final stop on his almost two-week Asian trip. This could have been the trickiest stop on the tour, since it required meeting controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has waged a bloody war on drugs and crime in his country and has even admitted to murder. But Trump had no difficulties exchanging pleasantries with Duterte. The two men met privately for about 40 minutes. The White House said the President "briefly" brought up human rights, something Duterte's spokesman denied.

