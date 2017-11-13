(CNN) CoCo Vandeweghe was instrumental in guiding the US to a first Fed Cup title in 17 years so it is perhaps no wonder that the world No.10 said afterwards that she is ready for a vacation.

The American, 25, won all eight of her Fed Cup matches in the 2017 campaign -- the first player to do so since the current format was introduced in 2005 -- and needed to be at her peak Sunday in helping her country to a 3-2 victory over hosts Belarus.

The final went down to the wire in Minsk, with Vandeweghe and partner Shelby Rogers winning the final doubles tie against Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6, having trailed in the second set

"It feels perfectly believable and unbelievable," world No. 10 Vandeweghe told reporters. "I'm ready for a vacation.

"It was a lot of work and a lot of dedication to the Fed Cup, in each and every round. To dedicate my time and energy through my season to be able to perform the best I could for Team USA."