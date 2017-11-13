What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Miami wide receiver DeeJay Dallas dives over the goal line to score a second-half touchdown against Notre Dame on Saturday, November 11. Miami trounced its rival 41-8 to stay undefeated this season (9-0).
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Alessandro Florenzi covers his face after Italy lost its World Cup playoff to Sweden on Monday, November 13. For the first time since 1958, Italy will not be appearing at the World Cup.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Colombian wrestler Dicter Toro, left, competes against Venezuela's Anthony Palencia during the annual Bolivarian Games on Sunday, November 12. This year's events are taking place in Santa Marta, Colombia.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg makes a save during an NHL game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, November 11. Forsberg had 35 saves as the Blackhawks defeated Carolina 4-3 in overtime.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Kansas' Billy Preston blocks a shot by Fort Hays State's Aaron Nicholson during a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, November 7. Kansas won the exhibition 86-57 and entered the regular season as a top-5 team.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Roger Federer wears a kilt during an exhibition match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, November 7. Federer was playing hometown favorite Andy Murray.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Venezuelan fencer Antonio Leal, right, takes on Chile's Ruben Silva at the Bolivarian Games on Sunday, November 12.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Golfer Ian Poulter feeds monkeys on the driving range before playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, a tournament in Sun City, South Africa, on Tuesday, November 7.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Jarrell Miller punches Mariusz Wach during a heavyweight bout in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, November 11. Miller stopped Wach in the ninth round to remain undefeated.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Sam Twiston-Davies and his horse, Mont Des Avaloirs, fall at the last hurdle of a race in Wincanton, England, on Saturday, November 11.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Calgary's Troy Brouwer, top, fights Detroit's Justin Abdelkader during an NHL game in Calgary, Alberta, on Thursday, November 9.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates a goal during a World Cup playoff match against Greece on Thursday, November 9. The Croatians advanced to the World Cup with a 4-1 aggregate win.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley hurdles a Rutgers player during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 11. Barkley had two touchdowns in his team's 35-6 victory.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball during an NBA game in San Antonio on Friday, November 10. He had 28 points in the Bucks' 94-87 victory, and as of Monday he leads the league in scoring (31.7 points per game).
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Brazilian soccer star Neymar reacts during a friendly match against Japan on Friday, November 10. He scored a goal in Brazil's 3-1 victory.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
TCU safety Niko Small loses his helmet while trying to tackle Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson on Saturday, November 11. Anderson scored four touchdowns as Oklahoma won 38-20 and took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
The Barbarians women, an invitational rugby team made up of some of the world's best players, huddle in the dressing room before their inaugural match in Limerick, Ireland, on Friday, November 10. The Barbarians men's team has been around since the 19th century.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
The Minnesota Vikings play leapfrog as they celebrate a touchdown by Adam Thielen, right, on Sunday, November 12. Thielen had 166 receiving yards in the Vikings' 38-30 victory over Washington.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Chicago's Christian Jones tackles Green Bay's Ty Montgomery during an NFL game in Chicago on Sunday, November 12.
What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos