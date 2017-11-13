What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 8:49 PM ET, Mon November 13, 2017

Miami wide receiver DeeJay Dallas dives over the goal line to score a second-half touchdown against Notre Dame on Saturday, November 11. Miami trounced its rival 41-8 to stay undefeated this season (9-0).
Alessandro Florenzi covers his face after Italy lost its World Cup playoff to Sweden on Monday, November 13. For the first time since 1958, Italy will not be appearing at the World Cup.
Colombian wrestler Dicter Toro, left, competes against Venezuela&#39;s Anthony Palencia during the annual Bolivarian Games on Sunday, November 12. This year&#39;s events are taking place in Santa Marta, Colombia.
Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg makes a save during an NHL game in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, November 11. Forsberg had 35 saves as the Blackhawks defeated Carolina 4-3 in overtime.
Kansas&#39; Billy Preston blocks a shot by Fort Hays State&#39;s Aaron Nicholson during a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, November 7. Kansas won the exhibition 86-57 and entered the regular season as a top-5 team.
Roger Federer wears a kilt during an exhibition match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, November 7. Federer was playing hometown favorite Andy Murray.
A massive wave trails British surfer Andrew Cotton during a session in Nazare, Portugal, on Wednesday, November 8. Cotton suffered a broken back after being knocked off his board.
A massive wave trails British surfer Andrew Cotton during a session in Nazare, Portugal, on Wednesday, November 8. Cotton suffered a broken back after being knocked off his board.
Venezuelan fencer Antonio Leal, right, takes on Chile&#39;s Ruben Silva at the Bolivarian Games on Sunday, November 12.
Washington wide receiver Maurice Harris makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Minnesota's Trae Waynes on Sunday, November 12. It was the first touchdown catch of Harris' NFL career.
Washington wide receiver Maurice Harris makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Minnesota's Trae Waynes on Sunday, November 12. It was the first touchdown catch of Harris' NFL career.
Golfer Ian Poulter feeds monkeys on the driving range before playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, a tournament in Sun City, South Africa, on Tuesday, November 7.
Jarrell Miller punches Mariusz Wach during a heavyweight bout in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, November 11. Miller stopped Wach in the ninth round to remain undefeated.
Jarrell Miller punches Mariusz Wach during a heavyweight bout in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, November 11. Miller stopped Wach in the ninth round to remain undefeated.
CoCo Vandeweghe holds the Fed Cup after the American team defeated Belarus in the final on Sunday, November 12. It is the first time in 17 years that the United States won the Fed Cup, the top team competition in women's tennis.
CoCo Vandeweghe holds the Fed Cup after the American team defeated Belarus in the final on Sunday, November 12. It is the first time in 17 years that the United States won the Fed Cup, the top team competition in women's tennis.
Sam Twiston-Davies and his horse, Mont Des Avaloirs, fall at the last hurdle of a race in Wincanton, England, on Saturday, November 11.
Calgary&#39;s Troy Brouwer, top, fights Detroit&#39;s Justin Abdelkader during an NHL game in Calgary, Alberta, on Thursday, November 9.
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates a goal during a World Cup playoff match against Greece on Thursday, November 9. The Croatians advanced to the World Cup with a 4-1 aggregate win.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley hurdles a Rutgers player during a college football game in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 11. Barkley had two touchdowns in his team&#39;s 35-6 victory.
Marc Marquez celebrates the MotoGP title after finishing third in Cheste, Spain, on Sunday, November 12. The 24-year-old Spaniard is the youngest rider in MotoGP history to win four world titles.
Marc Marquez celebrates the MotoGP title after finishing third in Cheste, Spain, on Sunday, November 12. The 24-year-old Spaniard is the youngest rider in MotoGP history to win four world titles.
Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball during an NBA game in San Antonio on Friday, November 10. He had 28 points in the Bucks&#39; 94-87 victory, and as of Monday he leads the league in scoring (31.7 points per game).
Brazilian soccer star Neymar reacts during a friendly match against Japan on Friday, November 10. He scored a goal in Brazil&#39;s 3-1 victory.
TCU safety Niko Small loses his helmet while trying to tackle Oklahoma&#39;s Rodney Anderson on Saturday, November 11. Anderson scored four touchdowns as Oklahoma won 38-20 and took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
The Barbarians women, an invitational rugby team made up of some of the world&#39;s best players, huddle in the dressing room before their inaugural match in Limerick, Ireland, on Friday, November 10. The Barbarians men&#39;s team has been around since the 19th century.
The Minnesota Vikings play leapfrog as they celebrate a touchdown by Adam Thielen, right, on Sunday, November 12. Thielen had 166 receiving yards in the Vikings&#39; 38-30 victory over Washington.
Chicago&#39;s Christian Jones tackles Green Bay&#39;s Ty Montgomery during an NFL game in Chicago on Sunday, November 12.
Italian snowboarder Margherita Meneghetti soars through the air during a World Cup event in Rho, Italy, on Saturday, November 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/06/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-1107/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 23 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Italian snowboarder Margherita Meneghetti soars through the air during a World Cup event in Rho, Italy, on Saturday, November 11.
Take a look at 24 amazing sports photos from November 7 through November 13.