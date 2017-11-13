Trump asked Xi to look at cases of UCLA basketball players

Manila, Philippines (CNN) US President Donald Trump said he personally asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help in the case of three American college basketball players accused of shoplifting last week.

UCLA's trip coincided with Trump's two-day state visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing. Trump told reporters Tuesday that Xi had been helpful in working to resolve the case.

UCLA defeated Georgia Tech 63-60 in what was the season opener for both teams. The game was the culmination of a week-long cultural and sports exchange involving the student athletes.

But Ball -- who is the younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball -- Riley and Hill missed the game as they were confined to their hotel as the legal process plays outs.

