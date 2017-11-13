Story highlights President Donald Trump has repeatedly called to repeal the individual mandate

Republicans in Congress fear Trump weighing in on tax policy late in the game

(CNN) President Donald Trump wants to see Republicans repeal the Obamacare individual mandate as part of their tax bill, Trump tweeted Monday morning from his trip to Asia.

"I am proud of the Rep. House & Senate for working so hard on cutting taxes {& reform.} We're getting close! Now, how about ending the unfair & highly unpopular Indiv Mandate in OCare & reducing taxes even further? Cut top rate to 35 % w/all of the rest going to middle income cuts?" Trump tweeted

The news comes as Senate Republicans begin their markup of their plan Monday afternoon and House Republicans plan to bring their bill to the floor for a vote later this week. Neither the House nor Senate bill repeals the individual mandate despite the fact some conservatives on Capitol Hill, such as Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have been pushing for it.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that repealing the individual mandate would save Republicans $338 billion over the next 10 years and would give them additional revenue to cut taxes. However, many Republicans worry that interjecting health care into the tax reform debate could imperil their tax effort.

This is not the first time Trump has suggested Republicans repeal the individual mandate in their tax bill, but Trump's tweet Monday is yet another example of the President interjecting policy late in the game. Many Republicans have feared that they could write a tax bill only to have their effort shadowed by late-game commentary by Trump.