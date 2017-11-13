This may be the most awkward presidential handshake ever

Washington (CNN) There should be a rule in international diplomacy: No strange handshake rituals.

Why, you ask? I offer this as all the evidence you will ever need -- from the ongoing Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in the Philippines:

(L-R) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong join hands for the family photo during the 31st Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 13, 2017.

There's so much happening here -- all of it (or at least most of it) super awkward, with President Donald Trump right in the middle of it both literally and figuratively.

Let's go left to the right in the photo.

* Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha: He appears to be old hat at this sort of thing. No arm straining. Totally relaxed. Like's he's done the "ASEAN-Way handshake" -- as this move is called -- a thousand times before. That said, the look on his face definitely says, "I am only tolerating this. Don't make the mistake of thinking I enjoy it."

