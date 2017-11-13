Story highlights House Republicans this week are expected to vote on their tax bill

Business groups say they largely support GOP tax overhaul efforts

(CNN) Republicans aren't hiding a key part of their motivation to pass tax reform in the weeks ahead: if they don't do something -- anything-- the donor class could abandon them and imperil their chances of keeping the majority in 2018

In a candid moment last week, Rep. Chris Collins conveyed out loud what many members have been thinking for months.

"My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again,'" the New York Republican told The Hill

Republicans have pursued their tax agenda with breakneck speed in recent weeks all in the name of delivering a tax cut to the American people before the New Year, but politics is the major and motivating factor for a party struggling to overcome the perception that it has done little since their stunning election victory last November.

This week, House Republicans are expected to vote on their tax bill despite some frustration among northeast Republicans that the bill could hurt their constituents. And senators are beginning to mark up their bill in the finance committee. Whether or not Republicans will ultimately be able to overcome divisions and pass a bill still remains to be seen, but there is no arguing that the party isn't motivated.