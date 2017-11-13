Roy Moore would be first senator expelled in 155 years

(CNN) On Monday afternoon, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner said the Senate should vote to expel Roy Moore in the increasingly-unlikely event the Alabama Republican nominee wins a special election on December 12.

"If (Moore) refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate," Gardner, who runs the GOP Senate campaign arm, said in a statement.

That process could begin the moment Moore was officially seated in the Senate following his victory. (The Senate has no ability to block a senator being seated.) Moore would be expelled if two-thirds of the senators present voted for him to be removed.

If that came to pass, Moore would become just the 16th senator ever expelled from the chamber, according to the Senate's historical records. Fourteen of the 16 were expelled for supporting the Confederate cause during the Civil War. Tennessee Republican Sen. William Blount was expelled in 1797 after he was outed as the ringleader of a plot to attack Spanish-controlled Florida and Louisiana . The last Senator to be formally expelled from the Senate was Indiana Democratic Sen. Jesse Bright in 1862.

Another 15 Senators have been considered for expulsion but either resigned, saw their Senate terms expire before any action was taken or survived the two-thirds majority requirement vote.