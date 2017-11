Story highlights Sen. Rand Paul suffered six broken ribs after an alleged attack

His neighbor pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul will return to the Senate on Monday after being seriously injured at his home in an alleged attack by his neighbor earlier this month.

"Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery," he tweeted Monday morning . "While I'm still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks."

While initial reports suggested the two men were disputing over lawn issues, the senator tweeted articles last week questioning those explanations.