NYT: NSA struggling following major leaks

Story highlights A NYT report claims the NSA's cyberweapons are being used against them

The individuals behind the leak remain unknown

Washington (CNN) The National Security Agency's cyberweapons are being used against them following a series of leaks by an unknown group, according to a published report.

The New York Times , citing current and former agency officials, is reporting that a group called the Shadow Brokers has been targeting the NSA with the tools the agency developed to spy on other countries. North Korean and Russian hackers "picked up" and "shot back at the United States and its allies," the Times reports.

As a result of several information dumps, millions of computers were infected with ransomware, and FedEx and Mondelez International were impacted. Hospitals around the world "had to turn away patients." And thousands of other businesses around the world, spanning from a car plant to a Tanzanian chocolate factory, were impacted, the Times says.

According to the Times, the 15-month investigation into the NSA by its counterintelligence arm and the FBI still has not led to a clear source of the leaks.

Although postings from the Shadow Group are often in broken English, the Times notes that posts are "laced with profane jokes but also savvy cultural and political references."

