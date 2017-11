Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Jurors in New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial are getting a chance at a fresh start.

Their 16 hours of deliberations -- which spilled into rare public view last week -- are set to continue Monday with an alternate juror replacing one who was excused due to vacation plans.

Prosecutors accuse Menendez of engaging in a seven-year bribery scheme, accepting gifts from Dr. Salomon Melgen -- a Florida ophthalmologist -- in exchange for political favors. Both men deny all charges.

In an unusual tell-all to CNN and other news outlets last week, Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, formerly juror No. 8, revealed the divisions among jurors over the multi-count indictment Menendez is facing and suggested "it's going to be a hung jury."

"(Prosecutors) just didn't show me enough, and I just wish I wasn't going on vacation," Arroyo-Maultsby said. "I would've been fighting in that jury room."

Read More