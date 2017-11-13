DOJ will consider new special counsel on Clinton Foundation

(CNN) US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked senior federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" presented by House Republicans, including alleged ties between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One.

In a letter to House judiciary committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, assistant attorney general Stephen Boyd said the senior prosecutors will make recommendations to the attorney general and deputy general on whether "any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any merit the appointment of a special counsel."

Mueller is currently heading up a special counsel investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"The Department of Justice ... takes seriously its responsibility to provide timely and accurate information to Congress on issues of public interest, and seeks to do so in a non-political manner that is consistent with the Department's litigation, law enforcement, and national security responsibilities," Boyd wrote.

The letter from Boyd also makes reference to a previous correspondence sent to Goodlatte and others from the Department's Inspector General from January 12, 2017, regarding a review of allegations surrounding the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

During Sessions' confirmation hearing, Sessions told Sen. Chuck Grassley he would recuse himself from any investigation pertaining to the Clinton email investigation and anything relating to the Clinton Foundation.