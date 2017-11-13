(CNN) Sen. Cory Gardner, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Monday that if Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore "refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him."

Gardner said in a statement, "he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate."

There have only been 15 expulsions in US Senate history.

Last week, The Washington Post published a report based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with teenage women while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. On Monday, a separate Alabama woman alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor, her attorney Gloria Allred said.

Read More