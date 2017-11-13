After US mail screwup, cut Dreamers a break

Story highlights Raul Reyes: Postal delay kept renewals of DACA applications from reaching immigration officials

Reyes: Postal service admits snafu, but immigration agency leaves Dreamers vulnerable to deportation

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) We messed up, but it is still your problem.

That is what the government is essentially telling young immigrants whose Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, renewals did not arrive on time, due to delays with the US Postal Service.

In Chicago, Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, D-Illinois, has identified at least 21 cases in which DACA applications were denied by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services because the post office didn't deliver them in time.

In one instance, a New York lawyer mailed her client's application on September 14, three weeks in advance, via certified mail. In a Chicago case, an applicant sent his renewal on September 13. Neither of these were received until October 6, after the deadline. Some applications sat at a Chicago processing center for up to 20 days before being delivered late, according to The New York Times account.