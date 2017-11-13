Swiss journalists detained in Abu Dhabi

(CNN) Two Swiss journalists were detained while covering the opening of the Abu Dhabi Louvre in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, according to a statement by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

Journalist Serge Enderlin and cameraman Jon Bjorgvinsson were arrested as they filmed an open-air market, and were held for more than 50 hours, according to the statement.

UAE authorities said the journalists had trespassed at a restricted area in an industrial zone, prompting their arrest.

"After the official opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi police witnessed the journalists trespassing at a secured location in Mussaffah, and subsequently stopped them for questioning. Police later transported the reporters for further questioning at the police department and subsequently released them without charge," read a statement to CNN by the UAE National Media Council.

Enderlin said the pair had been "unlucky."

