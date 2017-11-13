Story highlights Lebanese official: Prime Minister Saad Hariri should resign "on Lebanese territory"

Lebanese are confused over resignation incident, foreign minister says

(CNN) Lebanon's foreign minister on Monday expressed doubt about the circumstances behind Saad Hariri's sudden resignation as Prime Minister during a trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he is waiting for the leader's return to learn "the truth."

"We heard our Prime Minister saying yesterday that he will be back to Lebanon in two, three days," Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview from Beirut. "So, we are waiting for him ... to hear from him the truth."

Hariri unexpectedly resigned last week, saying his life was in danger. Speaking for the first time since he quit his post, Hariri told a Lebanese TV station he owns on Sunday that he will return to Lebanon "very soon and will take all the necessary constitutional steps to resign."

Bassil said Hariri "is free to do whatever he wants," but called for him to resign "on Lebanese territory."

"That will be the only proof for the Lebanese, who are confused -- who are truly confused -- and are not convinced with what happened," Bassil said. "We want our Prime Minister to be back, freely, in his country, where he can declare whatever he wants."

