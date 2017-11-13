Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq's Kurdish region on Monday, November 13. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region late Sunday, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Monday.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Destroyed buildings are seen in Sulaimaniya.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region.
Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
Iraqis search for trapped citizens after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.