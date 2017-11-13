Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq's Kurdish region on Monday, November 13. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region late Sunday, killing hundreds and injuring thousands. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Monday. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Destroyed buildings are seen in Sulaimaniya. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region. Hide Caption 13 of 14