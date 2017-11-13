Breaking News

Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran

Updated 6:25 AM ET, Mon November 13, 2017

Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq's Kurdish region on Monday, November 13. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region late Sunday, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.
Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq's Kurdish region on Monday, November 13. A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region late Sunday, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya.
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya.
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Monday.
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Monday.
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab.
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Destroyed buildings are seen in Sulaimaniya.
Destroyed buildings are seen in Sulaimaniya.
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran.
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran.
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab.
Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab.
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.
Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region.
Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region.
Iraqis search for trapped citizens after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
Iraqis search for trapped citizens after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq on November 12.