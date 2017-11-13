Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran
A rescue worker and his sniffer dog search for earthquake survivors in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. It was the day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
A man takes a picture of a destroyed structure near Iraq's Darbandikhan Lake on November 13.
Rescue workers carry a victim's body out of a collapsed building in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab.
People walk through rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Iraq's Sulaimaniya province.
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on November 13.
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Rescue crews search through the rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on Sunday, November 12.
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Iraq's Sulaimaniya province on November 12.
People in Sulaimaniya search for people trapped in rubble on November 12.
Iraqis search for trapped citizens on November 12.