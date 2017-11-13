Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A rescue worker and his sniffer dog search for earthquake survivors in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. It was the day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A man takes a picture of a destroyed structure near Iraq's Darbandikhan Lake on November 13. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Rescue workers carry a victim's body out of a collapsed building in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People walk through rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Iraq's Sulaimaniya province. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on November 13.

Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Iraq's Darbandikhan district. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran Rescue crews search through the rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on Sunday, November 12. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A man searches the rubble for survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Iraq's Sulaimaniya province on November 12.

Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran People in Sulaimaniya search for people trapped in rubble on November 12. Hide Caption 19 of 20