Breaking News

Earthquake rocks border area between Iraq, Iran

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Mon November 13, 2017

A rescue worker and his sniffer dog search for earthquake survivors in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. It was the day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
A rescue worker and his sniffer dog search for earthquake survivors in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. It was the day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
People cry near the wreckage of their home in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
A man takes a picture of a destroyed structure near Iraq&#39;s Darbandikhan Lake on November 13.
A man takes a picture of a destroyed structure near Iraq's Darbandikhan Lake on November 13.
Rescue workers carry a victim&#39;s body out of a collapsed building in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
Rescue workers carry a victim's body out of a collapsed building in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab.
People try to get closer to the body of a relative who was killed in Sarpol-e Zahab.
People walk through rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
People walk through rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Iraq&#39;s Sulaimaniya province.
Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Iraq's Sulaimaniya province.
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in Iraq&#39;s Darbandikhan district on November 13.&lt;br /&gt;
Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on November 13.
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab on November 13.
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Iraq&#39;s Darbandikhan district.
Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
Rescue crews search through the rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
Rescue crews search through the rubble in Sarpol-e Zahab on November 13.
A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Iraq&#39;s Darbandikhan district on Sunday, November 12.
A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Iraq's Darbandikhan district on Sunday, November 12.
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Iraq&#39;s Darbandikhan district.
A man searches the rubble for survivors in Iraq's Darbandikhan district.
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Iraq&#39;s Sulaimaniya province on November 12.&lt;br /&gt;
A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Iraq's Sulaimaniya province on November 12.
People in Sulaimaniya search for people trapped in rubble on November 12.
People in Sulaimaniya search for people trapped in rubble on November 12.
Iraqis search for trapped citizens on November 12.
Iraqis search for trapped citizens on November 12.
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, November 12.