Professor resigns after allegations he sexually abused minors as a priest

(CNN) A professor at Arizona State University has resigned after allegations that he sexually abused at least three minors when he was a priest.

James "Jaime" Lara was ordained as a priest in 1973 and served in the church until 1992 when he was removed him from active ministry.

In a statement last week , the Diocese of Brooklyn included him in a list of those who had been "dispensed from the clerical state." The decree was issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, "which is the Vatican office authorized to deal with cases involving sexual abuse of minors by a cleric."

After he was barred from the church, Lara went on to teach at many prominent universities, according to his curriculum vitae

He had been a research professor at Arizona State University since 2013.

Read More