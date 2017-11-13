British PM to Russia: 'We know what you are doing'

(CNN) UK Prime Minister Theresa May has strong words for Russia over what she called its attempts to "weaponize information" to sow discord and undermine Western institutions.

"We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed," she said on Monday. "Because you underestimate the resilience of our democracies, the enduring attraction of free and open societies, and the commitment of Western nations to the alliances that bind us."

In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, May accused Moscow of meddling in elections and planting fake news stories as part of "sustained campaign of cyberespionage and disruption." Since its annexation of Crimea, May said Russia had fomented conflict in eastern Ukraine, violated airspace of European countries, and hacked the Danish ministry of defense and the German Parliament.

"The UK will do what is necessary to protect ourselves, and work with our allies to do likewise," she said. "So we will take the necessary actions to counter Russian activity. But this is not where we want to be -- and not the relationship with Russia we want."

