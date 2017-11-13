(CNN) The Spanish government said it has intelligence suggesting Russian-based groups used social media to spread "misinformation" related to Catalonia's independence referendum.

"Propaganda campaigns" intended to destabilize Spain came from Russian territory and Venezuela, two ministers said Monday in Brussels, where the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council is taking place.

"Yes, we have confirmed it," Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis said when asked if the Spanish government had confirmed interference in the regional referendum originated in Russia.

However, the Spanish government could not "say with certainty" if the Russian government was behind it, Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal added.

