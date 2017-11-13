UK's Boris Johnson apologizes over Zaghari-Ratcliffe gaffe

London (CNN) British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been forced to apologize for a gaffe that campaigners fear could worsen the situation for a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran.

Johnson said he was sorry for suggesting that Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe had been teaching journalism during a visit to the country in 2016, when she was arrested. Zaghari-Radcliffe was on holiday, he told the UK Parliament.

"That was the sole purpose of her visit," Johnson told the House of Commons on Monday.

"I apologize to Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe and her family if I inadvertently caused them any further anguish."

Johnson told a British parliamentary committee last week that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching journalists. He later clarified that she was in the country visiting relatives. But the opposition Labour party said his "clarification" was insufficient and forced him to appear in the House of Commons on Monday.

