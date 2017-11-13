(CNN) Channing Tatum is used to sharing himself with the public.

As one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood, it's not a foreign experience for him to be probed for answers on every aspect of his personal life. But for "War Dogs," a new HBO documentary about veterans and the bonds they share with the furry friends with whom they have served, Tatum and his fellow producers put in front of the camera a group of people who aren't used to being an open book.

"I'm a person that has to talk about my life and share my life all the time with people," Tatum told CNN. "I just can't imagine what it's like for these guys who experience these things and are not only not used to talking about it, but they're not supposed to talk about it."

The documentary is a tear-jerker to say the least.

It tells the stories of three men who formed special connections with the brave dogs with which they were paired while serving the country overseas.

