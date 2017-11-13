Hulu goes sci-fi lite with 'Runaways,' 'Future Man'

(CNN) After its Emmy breakthrough with "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu's profile is on the rise. But its two latest series, the Seth Rogen-produced sci-fi comedy "Future Man" and teen serial "Marvel's Runaways," are both middling, narrowly appealing genre fare, more notable for their auspices than the execution.

Playful and silly, "Future Man" recycles the oldest of premises: A 20-something slacker, Josh Futturman ("The Hunger Games'" Josh Hutcherson), discovers that the unbeatable video game he's mastered is actually a test placed in our time by denizens from the future, identifying him as the one person with the skills to save the world.

As the stunned Josh notes wryly when confronted with this scenario, it's virtually the same plot as "The Last Starfighter," a movie that came and went rather quickly in 1984, but has gained a cult following since then.

The main point of departure, thanks to the juvenile influence of Rogen (who directed the premiere with collaborator Evan Goldberg), involves upping the ante on blue humor. That includes the fact that Josh -- by day a janitor in a research lab -- has spent his time lusting after (a euphemism, that) videogame-heroine-come-to-life Tiger (Eliza Coupe), who, like her partner Wolf (Derek Wilson), tends to take almost everything literally and responds to most situations by wanting to kill something.

The show has its amusing moments, and features a solid cast, with Keith David as the lab chief, and Ed Begley Jr. and the late Glenne Headly -- who died in June -- as Josh's parents.

