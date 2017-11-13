Kim Kardashian takes fans inside her very pink baby shower

(CNN) Kim Kardashian celebrated the impending arrival of her third child with a baby shower on Saturday.

Kardashian-West, who is expecting her child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, has yet to reveal the gender. But fans immediately began to comment on social media that she was not-so-subtly dropping hints with the abundance of pink party decorations.

The queen of reality TV gave fans a glimpse inside the soiree, which was held at her Bel Air mansion in California.

"Okay guys, this is my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said in a Snapchat video. "It is a beautiful tea and cherry blossom forest."

Baby Shower # 3 🍼 🎊 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Baby Shower # 3 Deco 🎀🦋 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Matriarch and manager Kris Jenner was in attendance and appeared to be mingling or giving a toast in a Snapchat video.

