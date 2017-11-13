Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, November 13

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
'I believe the women'
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls as a 30-year-old, and called on him to step aside from the race. Moore has insisted the allegations are false.
- Alabama voters are taking sides regarding allegations against Roy Moore, with some downplaying or dismissing the Washington Post report entirely. CNN spoke to Alabamians to ask how they're processing the accusations.
- Moore says he will sue the Washington Post over the report, telling a crowd over the weekend that the publication is "desperate" to stop his campaign.
Iran-Iraq earthquake
The powerful 7.3 magnitude quake that killed at least 450 people and injured thousands is the deadliest earthquake of 2017.
Watch this eyewitness video of the earthquake's destruction. Photos from the area show desperate rescue efforts.
The Rohingya massacre
In a CNN exclusive, eyewitnesses describe rape, murder and the burning of children in the Rohingya village of Tula Toli. The UN described the killings that took place on August 30 as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."
In other news
-- President Trump met with controversial Philippine President Duterte, but details of what they talked about are unclear -- and whether they discussed human rights depends on who you ask. The White House says the leaders "briefly" talked about human rights and the Philippine's violent war on drugs during a closed-door conversation, but a Philippine spokesperson said the conversation never took place.
-- Two Navy SEALS are accused of killing an Army Green Beret after he discovered they had been stealing money, according to a report in the Daily Beast.
-- A North Korean soldier was shot after trying to defect to South Korea.
-- Bill Gates is on a mission to cure Alzheimer's Disease.
--General Electric cut its coveted dividend, only the second time since the Great Depression. Another GE cut: The lightbulb.
-- After a 125-year run, GE and its iconic product -- the lightbulb -- are parting ways. CEO John Flannery announced the shift after lightbulb sales fell 66% over the last year.
-- If you missed Jupiter and Venus' stunning display in the pre-dawn sky, set an early alarm on Tuesday morning for another chance to catch them.
-- A wall across the US-Mexico border hasn't been approved, but reports say the Trump administration has already taken steps to seize land for its construction.
-- The Supreme Court will take up a First Amendment case that challenges a California law that requires licensed pregnancy centers to offer information about abortions. Lawyers for the centers say their clients shouldn't be forced to cooperate due to religious objections.