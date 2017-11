Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, November 13

(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

'I believe the women'

Iran-Iraq earthquake

The powerful 7.3 magnitude quake that killed at least 450 people and injured thousands is the deadliest earthquake of 2017.

The Rohingya massacre

In a CNN exclusive, eyewitnesses describe rape, murder and the burning of children in the Rohingya village of Tula Toli. The UN described the killings that took place on August 30 as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

In other news

-- President Trump met with controversial Philippine President Duterte, but details of what they talked about are unclear -- and whether they discussed human rights depends on who you ask. The White House says the leaders "briefly" talked about human rights and the Philippine's violent war on drugs during a closed-door conversation, but a Philippine spokesperson said the conversation never took place.

--General Electric cut its coveted dividend , only the second time since the Great Depression.



-- After a 125-year run, GE and its iconic product -- the lightbulb -- are parting ways . CEO John Flannery announced the shift after lightbulb sales fell 66% over the last year.

-- If you missed Jupiter and Venus' stunning display in the pre-dawn sky, set an early alarm on Tuesday morning for another chance to catch them.