Texas church holds first service since mass shooting

Story highlights People traveled from around the country to attend Sunday's service

The church's pastor, who lost his daughter in last week's attack, was expected to speak

Sutherland Springs, Texas (CNN) The congregation of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs held a service on Sunday, one week after a gunman opened fire in the church, killing 25 people and an unborn child in the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Sunday's service was held just a few blocks away from the church beneath a white tent on a baseball field, closely guarded by Texas Department of Public Safety agents, sheriff's deputies and emergency management officers.

Attendees filled about 500 seats in the makeshift sanctuary, which held a small podium for Sunday's speakers and a wooden cross enveloped white lights. The remaining guests stood in the back.

Pastors and churches from around the area organized the service, and First Baptist Church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy -- whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting -- was expected to speak. Texas Sen. John Cornyn was also slated to make remarks.

People from around the state and distant corners of the country traveled to show their support for the small Texas community, home to about 600 residents. One man drove from Dallas, while another couple told CNN they drove from North Carolina.

