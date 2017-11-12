Famed NY gossip columnist Liz Smith dead at 94

(CNN) Longtime gossip columnist Liz Smith, who started her column at the New York Daily News in 1976, has died, according to the newspaper. She was 94.

Known affectionately as the "the Grand Dame of Dish," Smith's legendary work included a chronicle of Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce, which made front-page news.

Liz Smith at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in 2004.

Covering the glitterati

Smith's column, which was titled simply "Liz Smith," became a staple in the publication for a quarter century, and was syndicated in almost 70 newspapers.

Smith started her journalism career as a CBS Radio news producer for Mike Wallace, according to the New York Daily News.

