SNL gets tough on Roy Moore, Fox News defends him

(CNN) Saturday Night Live and Fox News both addressed the allegations that Republican US Senate candidate Roy Moore had relationships with several teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, when he was in his 30s. But it was the comedy show that drew viewers' attention to the harm in Moore's alleged behavior, while various people on the so-called news network attacked the credibility of the women in an effort to help Moore.

For example, last night SNL opened with a sketch taking on the Moore sex scandal with SNL's Mikey Day playing a cowboy-attired Moore. First, Moore met with Mike Pence (SNL's Beck Bennett) who comically expressed his concerns that the allegations were true: "It's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you dress like 'Woody' from Toy Story." SNL's Pence then added on a serious note, "I want you to consider stepping aside."

After Pence exited, SNL's Kate McKinnon entered, reprising her hilarious role as Jeff Sessions. Sessions first noted that Moore had "been doing some controversial stuff," reminding viewers of Moore's actual record: "You wave a gun around on stage, tell folks Muslims shouldn't be allowed in Congress and that 9/11 was God's punishment for sodomy." Sessions then declares: "I love it. You check a lot of boxes for me."

But Sessions even expressed his concerns: "I'm usually the creepiest one in the room, but I look at you, and I'm like 'Oh my God.'"