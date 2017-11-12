Brazilian GP: Sebastian Vettel cruises to victory

Story highlights Vettel wins fifth race of the 2017 season

Bottas finishes second, Raikkonen third

(CNN) Sebastian Vettel has cruised to a comfortable win at the Brazilian Grand Prix to strengthen his grip on second place in the Formula One drivers' championship.

The German overtook pole sitter Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and controlled the remainder of the race at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit.

Vettel's fifth win of the season means he extends the points gap with Bottas to 22 points in the drivers' championship with one race remaining.

Bottas came home second with Kimi Raikkonen taking the final podium spot. The Finn finished narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton who took fourth place after starting from the pit lane following his crash in Saturday's qualifying.

More to follow...