Brazilian GP: Sebastian Vettel cruises to victory

Updated 12:52 PM ET, Sun November 12, 2017

Sebastian Vettel (right) draws level with pole sitter Valtteri Bottas at the start of Sunday&#39;s Brazilian Grand Prix.
Vettel took the lead at the first corner, heading into the Senna Esses.
After crashing out of qualifying in Q1, Lewis Hamilton was forced to start from the pit lane, following repairs to his Mercedes car. Aided by a early Safety Car, Hamilton was able to surge through the field in the early laps of the race.
Esteban Ocon had an early exit from the race -- the first time he has retired from a grand prix in 27 starts. The Force India driver was shunted by Romain Grojean and suffered a puncture. Grosjean was able to carry on but was hit by a 10-second time penalty by stewards for causing the collision.
As the first half of the race unfolded Vettel managed to extend his lead over Bottas.
Max Verstappen leads his Red Bull Racing teammate Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian started the race from 14th after taking a 10-place grid penalty for a engine change.
Fernando Alonso poses with fans ahead of Sunday&#39;s race. The McLaren driver started from P6 on the grid -- his highest-ever position on the grid since returning to the British team in 2015.
Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, climber Felipe Camargo, Capoeira master Artur Fiu and TV superstar Felipe Titto pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage ahead of the race.
Story highlights

  • Vettel wins fifth race of the 2017 season
  • Bottas finishes second, Raikkonen third

(CNN)Sebastian Vettel has cruised to a comfortable win at the Brazilian Grand Prix to strengthen his grip on second place in the Formula One drivers' championship.

The German overtook pole sitter Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and controlled the remainder of the race at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit.
Vettel's fifth win of the season means he extends the points gap with Bottas to 22 points in the drivers' championship with one race remaining.
    Bottas came home second with Kimi Raikkonen taking the final podium spot. The Finn finished narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton who took fourth place after starting from the pit lane following his crash in Saturday's qualifying.
    More to follow...