Powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake is deadliest of 2017

By Shirzad Bozorgmehr and James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:19 AM ET, Mon November 13, 2017

Moment Iran-Iraq earthquake struck
Tehran (CNN)At least 402 people have died after the deadliest earthquake of 2017 struck the border region between Iraq and Iran late Sunday.

Iran's state-run media Press TV reported the sharp rise in the death toll Monday adding that 6,650 people were injured in the quake, which was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan. Some 145 aftershocks were reported, according to state-run network IRINN.
Monday's death toll has overtaken September's Mexico City earthquake in which 369 people lost their lives.
Around 100 of the dead are believed to be from one town in Iran's Kermanshah province, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

    Latest developments:

    Iran: 395 people confirmed dead, 6,650 injured, Iran's Press TV has reported.
    Northern Iraq: 7 people dead in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Rekawt Hama Rasheed, the health minister of the Kurdish Regional Government said. Iraq's health ministry added that 535 people were injured.
    Rescue efforts: Authorities in Iran and Iraq have initiated rescue operations; Iran has declared three days of mourning.
    IRNA has published more photos showing the destruction the earthquake wrought on Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran.
    What happened

    The earthquake hit late Sunday night with the epicenter across the Iraq-Iran border.
    The quake, which reached a depth of 23 km (just over 14 miles) according to the US Geological Survey, was felt across the region with aftershocks hitting Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, news agencies in those countries reported.
    Iraq's Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.
    Iranians mourn over the body of a victim following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran&#39;s western province of Kermanshah.
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted Monday that he "instructed civil defense teams and health and aid agencies to do all that they can to provide assistance" to those affected by the quake.
    Meanwhile in Iran, the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sent a message of condolence and urged military and civilian help to be dispatched to quake victims.
    Iran's Revolutionary Guard were reportedly traveling to the affected areas to help with rescue efforts, according to Iran's semi state-run Tasnim news agency.
    In Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region four people were killed in Darbandikhan, where a dam was hit by falling rocks. Rahman Shikhani, the head of the Darbandikhan Dam told CNN that cracks were spotted in the upper part of the structure but there was no water leakage.
    People sit on the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake in the city of Darbandikhan, northern Iraq.
    A man checks the interior of a damaged house after an earthquake in the city of Darbandikhan.
    Meanwhile hundreds of people were injured in the region, though most of these were minor, Rekawt Hama Rasheed, the health minister of the Kurdish Regional Government, said.

    What eyewitnesses saw

    Majida Ameer, who lives in the south of Baghdad, said she ran to the streets with her three children after the quake hit late Sunday.
    "I was sitting with my kids having dinner and suddenly the building was just dancing in the air," Ameer told Reuters.
    "I thought at first that it was a huge bomb. But then I heard everyone around me screaming: 'Earthquake!'"
    State media outlet IRNA publishes photos showing earthquake destruction in Kermanshah Province.
    Iranian rescuers search the wreckage of a building in the city of Pole-Zahab in Kermanshah Province, Iran.
    Pourya Badrkhani, a music teacher in Kermanshah, Iran, told CNN he was sitting at home watching television when the quake hit.
    Badrkhani said he rushed out of his home along with his family and joined neighbors on the streets.
    He said people were donating blood to help the injured while others have volunteered to go and help the border cities, which he says were the worst affected.

    Previous earthquakes

    Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has experienced a number of earthquakes in the past.
    The most deadly this century occurred in 2003 when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the city of Bam in the south east of the country, killing some 26,000 people.
    A rescue worker searches debris for survivors with his sniffer dog in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13, a day after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
    A rescue worker searches debris for survivors with his sniffer dog in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13, a day after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region. Hundreds were killed and thousands were hurt, officials said.
    People mourn near the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran, November 13.
    People mourn near the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran, November 13.
    Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq&#39;s Kurdish region on November 13.
    Emergency responders gather near collapsed buildings in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province in Iraq's Kurdish region on November 13.
    People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran&#39;s western province of Kermanshah on Monday.
    People mourn over the body of a quake victim in Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Monday.
    The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    The injured receive treatment at a hospital in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.&lt;br /&gt;
    Members of the Turkish Red Crescent distribute aid to quake survivors in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
    A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran.
    A crushed car is seen among the debris in Sarpol-e-Zahab, Iran.
    Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya.
    Two earthquake survivors embrace at the site of a collapsed building in Sulaimaniya.
    The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    The aftermath of the quake in Sarpol-e Zahab.
    Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
    Residents of Sarpol-e Zahab huddle by a fire after the earthquake.
    Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab.
    Rescue crews search through the rubble in the Iranian town of Sarpol-e Zahab.
    A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Derbendihan, Iraq, on Sunday, November 12.
    A man searches for people trapped in the rubble in Derbendihan, Iraq, on Sunday, November 12.
    A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.&lt;br /&gt;
    A man searches the rubble for survivors in Sulaimaniya on Sunday.
    A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.&lt;br /&gt;
    A wounded person is rushed to a hospital in Sulaimaniya.
    Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region.
    Iraqis in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province search for people trapped in rubble after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border region.
    Iraqis search for trapped citizens after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.&lt;br /&gt;
    Iraqis search for trapped citizens after an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in the Darbandikhan district of Sulaimaniya province.
    Over a decade earlier in June 1990, an estimated 37,000 people were killed and the northern cities of Rudbar, Manjil, and Lushan were destroyed along with hundreds of villages.
    In 2005 a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the city of Zarand in the southeastern province of Kerman, killing at least 400 people, and in 2012 a pair of earthquakes jolted northwest Iran, killing at least 300 people.

    Shirzad Bozorgmehr reported from Tehran, Iran and Mohammad Jambaz from Erbil, Iraq. James Masters wrote from London.