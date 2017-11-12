If you are in a safe place and have footage from the earthquake, you can share it with CNN via WhatsApp at +1 347 322 0415. Please do not put yourself in danger.

Tehran (CNN) More than 300 people have died and at least 4,000 people have been injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Iraq and Iran late Sunday. The quake was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan.

Most of the deaths reported have been in Iran, though seven people are reported to have died in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Around 100 of the dead are believed to be from one town in Iran's Kermanshah province, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

Latest developments:

Iran: 336 people confirmed dead, 3,950 injured, state-run IRINN TV has reported

