Powerful earthquake strikes near Iraqi city of Halabja

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Sun November 12, 2017

Story highlights

  • The 7.3 tremblor was felt throughout Iraq
  • The earthquake centered about 217 miles from Baghdad

(CNN)A magnitude 7.3 earthquake has hit near the Iraqi city of Halabja close to the Iraq-Iran border, according the US Geological Survey.

The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, USGS said. The extent of any damage was not immediately available.
Iraq's Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.
    Developing story - more to come

    CNN's Kay Guerrero, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Flora Charner contributed this report.