He says he will return to Lebanon "very soon" to issue formal resignation

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who unexpectedly resigned last week during a trip to Saudi Arabia, saying his life was in danger, insisted Sunday he will return to the country soon to "unite the Lebanese people."

"I will go back to Lebanon very soon and will take all the necessary constitutional steps to resign," Hariri told Future TV while speaking at his home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He also suggested he could rescind his resignation, saying "if I revoke my resignation, there should be respect for Lebanon."

It was the first time Hariri has spoken publicly since resigning as Prime Minister via video message from Saudi Arabia last Saturday.

He also said the Saudi royal family has a "lot of respect for him" and that the King "sees him as a son," brushing off concerns that he's being held against his will.

"I am free in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. If I want to leave tomorrow, I will leave tomorrow," he said.

