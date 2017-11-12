Disneyland shuts down cooling towers over Legionnaires' cases

Story highlights The 12 patients are between ages 52 and 94

One patient who had not visited the park died

(CNN) Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

Orange County health officials said nine people who visited the Anaheim theme park in September developed the disease.

An additional three people who had been to Anaheim but not Disneyland got sick too, said Jessica Good, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Health Care Agency. One patient, who had not visited the park and had additional health issues, died, she said.

The 12 patients are between ages 52 and 94, and 10 were hospitalized, she said.

CNN has reached out to Disneyland for comment but has not heard back.

