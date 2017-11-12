London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London's Cenotaph ceremony as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The Queen, 91, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office along with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her son laid a wreath on her behalf.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, observe the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial.

Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf the country, a signal of a shift in royal duties towards the heir to the throne.

This was the sixth time during her reign that the Queen had not laid the wreath at the Cenotaph.

Britain's Prince Charles lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph.

Two of those were during her pregnancies with Prince Andrew in 1959 and Prince Edward in 1963.

Read More