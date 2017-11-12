The company says it is investigating accusations against Andrew Kreisberg, who co-created several of The CW's hit comic book shows: "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

"We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions," the television group said in a statement to CNN.

(Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by Time Warner.)

Variety said the sources, who said they either witnessed or were subjected to the alleged harassment, feared retaliation.

Kreisberg denies the allegations, according to Variety. CNN contacted his agent several times this weekend but did not receive a response.

According to the Variety report, the sources accused Kreisberg of "frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from uncomfortable female staff members, and kissing women without asking."

"Almost every source cites a constant stream of sexualized comments about women's appearances, their clothes, and their perceived desirability," Variety reported.

Kreisberg told the magazine that he has "made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized."

"Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek," he added, and denied to Variety that any inappropriate touching or massages had occurred.

The shows that Kreisberg worked on are among The CW's most popular. All of them center on superhero characters from the DC series of comics.

"Arrow" premiered in 2012 and was followed by "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." "Supergirl" premiered on CBS in 2015, but later moved to The CW.

The shows often share characters and so-called crossover episodes.

Berlanti Productions, the outfit that developed the shows with Kreisberg, said in a statement that it has been "encouraging and fully cooperating" with the investigation.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff," the company said in a statement to CNNMoney. "We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that's safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn't."