(CNN) Warner Bros. Television Group has sidelined a prominent television producer and writer amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The company says it is investigating accusations against Andrew Kreisberg, who co-created several of The CW's hit comic book shows: "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

"We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions," the television group said in a statement to CNN.

(Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by Time Warner.)

The suspension was reported late Friday by Variety . The magazine also detailed several allegations made by 19 sources, none of whom were named in the story.

