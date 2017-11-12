CNN 10 - November 13, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 13, 2017

Air conditions in the Indian capital have become so poor that some flights have been canceled. An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Anaheim, California leads to inspections at Disneyland. And a private sanctuary aims to give U.S. veterans and rescued wolves a setting in which to heal.

TRANSCRIPT

