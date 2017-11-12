Breaking News

CNN 10 - November 13, 2017

Updated 5:58 PM ET, Sun November 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.1113_00063129
ten.1113_00063129

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 11/13/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 11/13/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

November 13, 2017

Air conditions in the Indian capital have become so poor that some flights have been canceled. An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Anaheim, California leads to inspections at Disneyland. And a private sanctuary aims to give U.S. veterans and rescued wolves a setting in which to heal.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10