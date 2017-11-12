Rohingya crisis: How we got here

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)More than half a million Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August, pouring into Bangladesh with horrific stories of atrocities.
Separated from the rest of Myanmar by a rugged mountain chain, the region, once known as Arakan, has for most of its history been a distinct political entity.
The Rohingya trace their history here as far back as the eighth century and it's also home to the Rakhine, a predominantly Buddhist ethnic group. Here's a short history of the mostly Muslim Rohingya and some of the key events that have led to what the United Nations says is the world's fastest growing refugee crisis.
1057
1057
First unified Myanmar state established at Bagan.
1430
1430
Last Rakhine kingdom founded, with its capital in Mrauk U. Situated on the border between Buddhist and Muslim Asia, the city became one of Asia's richest. In 1785 it came under Burmese control.
1824-1948: British rule
1824-1948: British rule
The Muslim community in Rakhine expanded rapidly during colonial times, doubling from the 1880s to 1930s. Expanding rice cultivation required significant labor, largely filled by Muslim workers from neighboring Bengal.
1941-1945: World War II
1941-1945: World War II
Rakhine State was on the front line between the Japanese troops and allied forces. Muslims were mostly pro-British, while Rakhine Buddhists initially supported the Japanese.
1948
1948
Shortly after Myanmar's independence from British rule, a Muslim rebellion erupted in Rakhine, demanding equal rights and an autonomous area. The rebellion was eventually defeated.
1962
1962
Military rule begins. Rights that Rohingya had enjoyed before the coup were eroded. In 1978 and 1991, heavy-handed government campaigns pushed more than 200,000 Muslims across the border into Bangladesh.
1982
1982
New citizenship law passed identifying 135 national ethnic groups. The Rohingya aren't one of them, effectively rendering them stateless.
2010
November 13, 2010
Opposition leader and Nobel peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi is released from house arrest.
Myanmar conducts first census in more than three decades but Rohingya are excluded.
2015
November 2015
In the first democratic elections since end of military rule, Rohingya aren't allowed to participate as candidates, nor as voters. Suu Kyi's party wins and she becomes de-facto leader in a power-sharing agreement with the military.
In a televised speech, Suu Kyi condemned any human rights violations but was widely criticized for failing to acknowledge the alleged atrocities by the military. Myanmar's military has repeatedly denied conducting atrocities, saying it is targeting terrorists.
October 2017
October 23, 2017
More than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar since August 25.
Sources: CNN, Rakhine Commission, UN, International Crisis Group