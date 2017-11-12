Rohingya crisis: How we got here

(CNN) More than half a million Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August, pouring into Bangladesh with horrific stories of atrocities.

Separated from the rest of Myanmar by a rugged mountain chain, the region, once known as Arakan, has for most of its history been a distinct political entity.

The Rohingya trace their history here as far back as the eighth century and it's also home to the Rakhine, a predominantly Buddhist ethnic group. Here's a short history of the mostly Muslim Rohingya and some of the key events that have led to what the United Nations says is the world's fastest growing refugee crisis.