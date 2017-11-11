Texas shooter's ex-wife: 'Demons ... hatred' consumed him

Story highlights Tessa Brennaman to "Inside Edition": Marriage to Devin Patrick Kelley was full of abuse

She says that Kelley once pointed a gun at her and asked, "Do you want to die?"

(CNN) The first wife of the Texas church shooter described him as a menacing and abusive man who constantly threatened her and her family with death.

Devin Patrick Kelley carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history on Sunday, killing 25 people and an unborn child at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio.

Brennaman recounted one instance when she got a speeding ticket and Kelley pulled a gun out of his holster, pointed it at her and asked, "Do you want to die? Do you want to die?' "

"He just had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him," she told the television show.

Read More