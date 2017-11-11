Texas church to open as memorial one week after mass shooting

(CNN) The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will reopen its sanctuary as a memorial on Sunday, one week after a gunman killed 25 people and an unborn child.

In a Saturday news release , the Texas church invited the public and the media to the memorial to honor the dead, saying it had "undertaken several projects to help the healing process for the families and the community," one of which included restoring the church's sanctuary.

"Through generous volunteer efforts and offers from several individuals with varying fields of expertise," the statement read, "the scene of this unspeakable event has been transformed into a beautiful memorial that celebrates and pays tribute to the lives that were lost."

The sanctuary will open to the public at 5 p.m., the statement said, and will be open Monday through Friday. It's unclear whether the church plans for the memorial to be a permanent installment.

It was previously announced that the church would hold its first Sunday service since the shooting this weekend, at a community center next door. First Baptist's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, is expected to speak.