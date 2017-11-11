Photos: Veterans Day 2017 Vice President Mike Pence cleans a portion of the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, in Washington. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Veterans salute as the colors are presented before Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday.

Donna King stands for the national anthem during a Veterans Day event on Saturday, November 11, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The event was held just a block away from the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, where a gunman killed more than two dozen people the week before. Veteran Robert Corrigan, who was killed in the church, was honored during the service.

First responders join in prayer following a Veterans Day event on Saturday near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church.

Civil War re-enactors Brian Steffey, left, and Craig Anderton play fifes while wearing Civil War era Union Army uniforms, as part of the Steel City Supports the Troops event to honor Veterans Day at Point State Park in Pittsburgh.

People carry an American flag as they march in the annual Veterans Day parade in New York.

The American Flag is displayed during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Army and Duke in West Point, New York, honoring all who served in the armed forces.

Soldiers, veterans and civilians carry an American Flag as they march in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday in New York City. The largest Veterans Day event in the nation, this year's parade features thousands of marchers, including military units, civic and youth groups, businesses and high school bands from across the country and veterans of all eras.

Space pioneer Buzz Aldrin, who served as the grand marshal of this year's Veterans Day Parade, drives up Fifth Avenue in a convertible. The US Air Force is this year's featured service.

A woman looks at pictures of fallen soldiers at Madison Square Park before the start of the Veterans Day Parade.

Lipstick marks the headstone of US Army Sgt First Class Marcus Vinicio Muralles at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Veterans Day.

A female member of the US Marines prepares to march in the Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

A member of the National Guard plays a trumpet during a flag raising ceremony in honor of Veteran's Day in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Friday, November 10.

Yvonne Bryant and her son Hunter Fotopoulos walk through Arlington National Cemetery to place flowers at the gravesite of Bryant's father, Hunter Allen Bryant, one day before Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

US Marine Staff Sgt. Henry Telon of Miami, Florida, stands at attention as T-38's of the Euro-Nato Joint Pilot Training Wing from Shepard AFB fly overhead in the missing man formation during a Veterans Day parade in Dallas, Texas on Friday.