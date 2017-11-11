Trump, Putin issue joint statement on fighting ISIS in Syria

Story highlights The two informally met on the sidelines of a regional economic summit in Vietnam

The statement reaffirms the leaders' commitment to defeat ISIS in Syria

Da Nang, Vietnam (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin informally met on the sidelines of a regional economic summit in Vietnam Saturday and agreed to an extensive statement on the conflict in Syria.

The statement, which reaffirms the leaders' commitment to defeat ISIS in the country, stresses the need to keep existing military communications open and agrees that the blooding conflict does not have a military solution.

"President Trump and President Putin today, meeting on the margins of the APEC conference in Da Nang, Vietnam, confirmed their determination to defeat ISIS in Syria," the statement reads, adding later that Trump felt he had a "good meeting with President Putin."

While the statement mostly addresses long-accepted areas of agreement between the United States and Russia, it comes after Trump and Putin spoke casually at least three times at the ocean-side summit in Da Nang on Friday and Saturday.

It is unclear whether the two world leaders met more broadly during the summit, which happened largely out of view from the pool of reporters traveling with the President.

