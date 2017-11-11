Story highlights The stream of invective came after days of relatively restrained tweeting

Hanoi, Vietnam (CNN) President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tweets Sunday morning as he nears the end of his epic 13-day diplomatic tour of Asia, going after "haters and fools" who question his ties to Russia and mocking the shape of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The stream of invective came after days of relatively restrained tweeting as Trump darted between Asian capitals on his first presidential trip to the continent. His anger at the Russia allegations burst forth after he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials that Moscow attempted to sway the presidential election.

"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump wrote at 7:18 a.m. local time in Hanoi.

He spent the night here after a state dinner, and will hold talks and a joint news conference with Vietnamese President President Tran Dai Quang on Sunday morning.

"There (sic) always playing politics - bad for our country," he added. "I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!"

